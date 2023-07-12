KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rural Metro Fire encountered some obstacles while responding to a fatal trench collapse in South Knox County on Monday.

Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro said there are a few factors that can complicate a rescue or recovery operation.

“One of the things that made life more complicated for that event was that there was an underground stream that someone was attempting to bury over time. When that occurred, right about where they were digging, all in that area the soil was very wet,” he said.

Bagwell explained that wet soil around and in a trench is similar to quicksand.

“That’s some of the same problems that we had with the trench call over on Beaver Creek is that we would move the dirt a little bit and then it would just suck back around because it was wet,” he said.

In January 2022, Rural Metro responded to another trench collapse at a construction site at East Beaver Creek Drive and Allison Way.

“So, wet dirt causes us the same problems as rescuers as it does the folks that are starting to dig the trench in the first place,” Bagwell said.

The manner of the rescue can change depending on the condition of the person trapped.

“This one was less time of an extraction because it was a recovery, so we could remove him by excavating. So, that meant we used the machine and a very skilled operator from Knox County Rescue, to move the dirt away from him to where we could get it to where it was just hand work shovels,” he said.

Rural Metro recently held a rescue training class for about 70 firefighters.

“Because the number of incidents have come more frequently, we’ve done more training with that we’ve been able to use a lot of equipment from Knox County Rescue, as well as some of our own,” Bagwell said.

He added that safety measures for trench work are in place for a reason.

“Trench boxes are supposed to be used for the safety of the workers, but I see more and more trenches without trench boxes. What we need to impress upon people, is time may be money, but you can’t get lives back,” Bagwell said.

In addition to the Beaver Creek Road and South Knox Couty trench collapses, there was also an incident in April on Inskip Drive.

According to TOSHA, in Tennessee, any trench that is five or more feet deep and that will have workers in it, must meet one of the following requirements:

The sides of the trench must be sloped, at the appropriate angle for the soil type

The sides of the trench must shored, normally with metal and hydraulic-approved equipment, or

A trench must have a trench shield or box inserted