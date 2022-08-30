KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man is facing charges after the car he was in slammed into Sweet P’s Uptown Corner in Fountain City on Aug. 7.

Knoxville Police Department said David England, 45, is charged with reckless driving as well as driving while his license is revoked.

At the time of the crash, England claimed that he was a passenger in the car during the crash. Knoxville Police say their investigation found England was actually the driver.

England told police he was at a bar on Clinton Highway and was being driven by a man he met that night. He also claimed to have been asleep in the passenger seat when the crash woke him and that the driver ran from the scene.

The building was damaged so severely that the owner said Sweet P’s BBQ will be closed for at least two months.

“Our number one thing is making sure our employees get paid and we make it through the next two months,” said Chris Ford said who co-owns the business with his cousin.

The building is at the busy intersection of Tazewell Pike, Jacksboro Pike and Sanders Drive in North Knoxville. Sweet P’s Uptown Corner had been doing business at the location for about a year at the time of the wreck.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows a car speeding past before slamming into the front of the building.

England was found at the scene after the crash. He had minor injuries. No employees were in the building during the incident.

Police said warrants charging England have not yet been served.