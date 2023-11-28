KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Charges are pending against a Knoxville man after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash early Monday morning.

Knox County deputies responded to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle at the intersection of Lovell Road and Outlet Drive around 2 a.m. on Nov. 27.

According to a preliminary report, 27-year-old Raymundo Salinas was killed after a truck traveling north on Lovell Road hit him from behind while he was stopped at a red light.

A witness reported that the driver got out of his truck and surveyed the scene before fleeing. Investigators wrote that the truck was found abounded on Gilbert Road. The driver was located a short while later at his residence, investigators said.

Officers wrote that alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

The case remains under investigation, and charges are pending. The case will be handed over to the Knox County District Attorney’s office following the investigation.