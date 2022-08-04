KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Incumbent Republican Charme Allen outpaced Democratic challenger Jackson Fenner to keep her seat as District Attorney General in Knox County.

Allen earned 58% of the vote while Fenner earned 42%, according to unofficial results.

On Thursday following the election, Allen said she will be getting right back to work.

“First I’ve got to get those signs up at the polling precincts by 7 a.m., so I’ve got to leave here and get those signs up by 7 am,” Allen said. “Then a relaxing weekend and then right back at it Monday.”

Allen has served as the DA since 2014. The Office of the District Attorney General for the 6th Judicial District represents the people of the State of Tennessee in all criminal cases that occur in Knox County.