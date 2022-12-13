KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Popular drive-in chain Checkers is now open for business at their first location in Knoxville.

The new restaurant’s address is 4100 Chapman Highway at the former site of a Krystal’s. It will be open seven days a week.

Cars lined up at the new Checkers location in Knoxville (WATE)

New Checkers location opens on December 13 in Knoxville (WATE)

New Checkers location opens on December 13 in Knoxville (WATE)

New Checkers location opens on December 13 in Knoxville (WATE)

Checkers specializes in burgers, fries, hot dogs, sandwiches and milkshakes. According to a press release, Checkers was awarded ‘#1 Most Craveable Fries” by Restaurant Business 2020 and 2018.

Previously, the closest Checkers was located in Kodak on Winfield Dunn Parkway. There are also two locations in the Chattanooga area.

Checkers Drive-In Restaurants, Inc is based in Tampa, Florida and operates both Checkers and Rally’s locations across the country. They started off as separate companies before Checkers bought Rally’s in 1999 and are now different in name only.