KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- A victim of human trafficking is planning to open a mental health clinic to help children, teens and young adults navigate trauma.

Amy Black overcame a tough childhood and wants to help others do the same. She is planning to open Wonderlight Wellness Center this fall.

“I came from a very abusive, toxic environment as a child myself, I was a victim of human trafficking with my biological parents, and was trafficked across three states, so I know what it’s like to come from hardship and suffering,” Black said.

She wants to help young people who are also dealing with trauma.

“I’ve always had a desire to really help other people that are suffering or dealing with different life transitions that are hard, you know we all need that hand to hold sometimes,” Black said. “My focus is giving an outlet in this community for kids, teens and young adults to be able to have a partner to journey with through whatever is going on in their life.”

Amy Black as a child. (Amy Black)

Wonderlight Wellness (Amy Black)

Amy Black. (Amy Black)

Black has worked at various hospitals as a bedside nurse and is working on becoming a nurse practitioner with a specialty in pediatric mental health. She said her new clinic will offer a variety of services.

“Individual therapy, family therapy, group therapy, we’ll also offer medication management, so if a child needs medication for anxiety or ADHD or depression, things like that, we’ll offer medication services,” Black said.

She also hopes to eventually provide wellness services for kids, such as yoga and art therapy. She said there is a big need for clinics like these in Knoxville and all over the state.

“In the state of Tennessee, about 10 of every 20 kids are diagnosed with a mental health issue, and only about 3% of those are actually getting mental health services, we are definitely a state where we need more access to mental health services,” Black said.

She also said having access to these services would have made a huge impact on her growing up.

“If you can catch something like that soon, catch the trauma soon, make an impact in that area, give the tools necessary to deal with that, you’re talking about literally changing someone’s life.”

Wonderlight Wellness does not have a location yet, but Black hopes to open in the Bearden area this fall. The clinic will accept self-pay and insurance, including TennCare.