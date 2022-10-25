KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Children at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital received a Spooktacular Halloween event thanks to Truly Nolen.

The event began with a custom-made Volkswagen limousine, complete with Truly Nolen’s mouse ears and painted-on whiskers, pulling up to Koppel Plaza. The company also donated 50 plastic pumpkins and decorating stickers to give the children the chance to decorate pumpkins without any carving involved.

Children were also given a Halloween-themed coloring sheet and a mouse car stress ball.

“Children’s Hospital is very close to us — to our family. My sisters have been here for many years. I’ve been here for eye appointments myself. There aren’t many places that give that much to children and the doctors and everyone are great here,” said Kevin Winter with Truly Nolen.

This event, which began in 2014, has grown over the last eight years. It all began with a visit to a hospital in Tucson, Ariz. By the end of the month, Truly Nolen will have visited nearly 30 hospitals across 11 states.

A release from the company said the program remains one of their favorite ways to “add value to the lives it touches.”

This event is also not the first Halloween activity children at ETCH have been able to enjoy. In late September, football players from the University of Tennessee stopped by to decorate the hospital’s courtyard and meet with some of the children at the hospital.

In addition, throughout October ETCH is raising money through their BOO For Kids’ yard signs. To find out more about this fundraiser, click here.