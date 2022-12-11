KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Those with Overcoming Believers Church were helping people get in the holiday spirit with their annual blessings on the Bell Street event Saturday. This year’s theme was Candyland.

Last night, the community was able to come to the Blessings on Bell Street Christmas Outreach event to enjoy Christmas games and activities. The event was moved inside the church, according to Pastor Darly Arnold.

Children under the age of 17 also received a Christmas gift donated by those in the community. The goal was to partner with organizations throughout the city so that over 2,000 children will get gifts and a memorable experience this year.

“This should be a positive feedback for the community, for everyone to calm down and enjoy Christmas, enjoy this great atmosphere that we’re in,” attendee Kristie Bennett said.

For those who attended the event, they say it was about so much more than decorations and gifts.

Sometimes we get caught up in the man-made side of it. And so we bring people in to experience this as a family. And just so they can recognize, although we do give out gifts, this is more than gift giving,” Executive Pastor Kimberly Watkins said.