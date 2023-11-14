KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County crews are fighting a brush fire in the Choto Landing community on Fort Loudoun Lake.

Firefighters have been at the scene of a brush fire near Duck Cove Drive in the area of the Choto Landing community since Tuesday afternoon, Rural Metro Fire spokesperson Jeff Bagwell said.

According to an 8 p.m. update from the Tennessee Division of Forestry, the 21-acre fire is 90% contained. Bagwell said the blaze was fueled by heavy leaves and underbrush.

He added that there was structures under threat earlier in the day but measures have been put in place to protect them.

The Tennessee Division of Forestry also said there were 19 personnel at the scene.