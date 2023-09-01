KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville City Council candidate Cameron Brooks died early Friday morning according to his campaign treasurer.

Reverend Harold Middlebrook confirmed to WATE that Brooks died following a short illness.

On August 21, Brooks shared on Facebook that he began experiencing “a debilitating medical condition,” but had received a diagnosis and started treatments.

About a month ago, I began to experience a debilitating medical condition which, among other things, caused me to lose strength in my legs. On August 17, I was diagnosed with Non-hodgkin’s lymphoma. I started treatments on Friday, August 18. The disease is treatable, and my prognosis is excellent. I have good medical support and will beat this disease. Although I have not been able to campaign as I planned, I will stay in the race for Knoxville City Council At Large, Seat A. It’s important to me that the campaign we have built over the past year continue on. I remain committed to giving working people a voice on City Council. Please pray that my health improves so I can get back to where I once belonged. Cameron Brooks

Cameron Brooks for Knoxville City Council shared a statement on Brooks’ death, saying he passed away away at Fort Sanders Hospital after developing advanced sepsis following his first round of treatment.

The statement says funeral arrangements will be forthcoming, but anyone who would like to honor Brooks is invited by his campaign to make a donation in his honor to the Young-Williams Animal Center. According to Brooks’ campaign website, he lived in East Knoxville with his husband and their three dogs, Sam, Annabelle, and Lyndon.

Brooks was in a run-off election with Lynne Fugate for the City Council At-Large Seat A.

WATE reached out to the Knox County Election Commission for additional information. Administrator Chris Davis said that Brooks would not be on the ballot. However at this point it is unclear whether or not Lynne Fugate would run opposed or if Darin Worsham would be on the ballot. Davis tells WATE 6 On Your Side that he has to conduct further research.

