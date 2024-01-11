KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The City of Knoxville is asking for public input about its pilot project to open the 400 block of Gay Street to pedestrians on four weekends in November and December.

On Nov. 10-11, Nov. 17-18, Dec. 8-9. and Dec. 15-16, the City of Knoxville closed the 400 block of Gay Street to cars between 7 p.m. and 4 a.m. to create a vehicle-free public space. Mayor Indya Kincannon said the project created another community space and pointed out how other cities, such as Paris, New York, Nashville, and New Orleans have turned some of their streets back into safe places for pedestrians.

Earlier this week, the Downtown Knoxville Alliance shared a link to a survey on their Facebook.

According to the introduction to the survey, the City asked the Downtown Knoxville Alliance to survey businesses, residents and visitors to get their feedback on the project.

“This block has become increasingly popular and the pilot project intends to create a safe space for everyone, reduce traffic noise, and add to the enjoyment of downtown,” the survey introduction reads.

The survey can be completed in minutes and only consists of eight questions. Most of the questions can simply be filled in by checking a box, but the last two give participants options to share their thoughts on the project in Knoxville as well as any similar pedestrian-friendly projects they may have visited in other cities.

To take the survey, click here.

The 400 block of Gay Street includes some popular places to socialize and find food or drinks, including Bablau, Maple Hall, Suttree’s High Gravity Tavern, Cruze Farm Ice Cream, and Woodruff Brewing.