KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Some homes are still without power and insurance and tree removal companies are keeping busy. West Knox County is still in the early stages of recovering after Monday’s storms.

Debris, downed trees and damage are visible signs that there is still a lot of work to be done. The scene along Yarnell Road remains relatively similar to what it has been over the last couple of days.

But what do you do with that debris after you’ve cut it up and moved it to the curb? Street corners and main roads still littered with debris following Monday’s EF2 tornado that roared through West Knox County. One resident is trying to figure out what to do with the mess left behind.

“We made a couple of calls. So far, our options are maybe burn permit, which maybe in a neighborhood isn’t the best idea. There are companies that have come by offering to haul it off for us at a charge,” Franklin Creek subdivision resident Amber Burns said. “There have also been a few volunteer organizations that have reached out, but they would mainly help out with cutting and moving to the road.”

The county is doing what they can to help those people out.

“The county typically cleans up anything that’s in the right of way, anything that’s fairly close to the road or originated close to the road that’ll be our responsibility,” Knox County Public Works Chief Engineer Jim Snowden said. “Anything that fell on private property unfortunately right now that is something that we are prohibited from taking under state law. We are looking at some options to help people but right now that is our policy.”

With all this damage, safety is still a major concern.

“One of the bigger concerns is safety on Yarnell still. Even trying to exit our subdivision, it’s hard to see turning right or left,” Burns said. “It’s already on a hill which is causing a bit of a hazard to pull out especially with the school across the street.”

Meanwhile, Snowden says this cleanup effort will take some time.

“I would just like to ask people to have patience with our staff. We’re going to be out there having to block roadways to get stuff cleared up. We’ll try our very best to get things cleaned up as soon as we can.”

He said the cleanup process could take up to a month for the main roadways. The Lovell Crossing Apartments have begun the rehab process, roofers were making sure the tarps were in the correct places before they begin work on the buildings.

If you’re in need of some extra help as you go through the clean up process, Tennessee has a crisis cleanup hotline. The number is 865-351-0552, you’ll be connected with volunteers from local relief organizations, community groups and faith communities.

The groups can help tarp roofs, mitigate mold, and help clear downed trees. The hotline will be accepting calls through Friday, August 25th.