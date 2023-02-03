At least 2 people are dead after a crash on Clinton Highway. Photo Courtesy of Rural Metro

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – At least two people are dead following a wreck in North Knox County involving four vehicles.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. in a bend of Clinton Highway near the airplane barbershop, according to Rural Metro spokesman Jeff Bagwell.

“When crews arrived they found 4 vehicles had crashed with one victim trapped and one driver ejected,” Bagwell said.

There were two fatalities, Bagwell said. Another person was taken to the hospital with what he said were non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators with Tennessee Highway Patrol are on the scene.

Drivers should expect Clinton Highway to be closed for a few hours in the area near Rhealand Lane.

THP remains on scene to investigate the fatal crash. Photo Courtesy of Rural Metro

Clinton Highway is closed as a fatal wreck is investigated. Photo courtesy of Rural Metro.