KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County Commissioner requested for the Knox County Deputies involved in the November incident at a Knoxville McAlister’s Deli to attend a County Commission meeting to give their statement of what happened.

The letter from First District Commissioner Dr. Dasha Lundy, dated January 5, requests that the KCSO deputies involved in the incident attend the Knox County Commission Work Session on January 17 to give their statement and answer questions about the incident.

“As you may have heard, Aniya Thompson, former employee at the deli, gave her statement to the full Commission on December 19th. It is only fair that the Commission also hears from the officers involved.” Lundy’s letter says.

The letter also requests for the Sheriff’s Office Human Resources Director or a representative from the human resources department to discuss KSCO’s social media policy at the meeting. Additionally, a copy of the sheriff’s office’s social media policy was requested to be provided at least 24 hours prior to the meeting.

WATE has reached out to KCSO, but a statement has not been issued at this time.

On November 21, a social media post alleged that three deputies were denied service by a 15-year-old worker at the McAlister’s Deli on Schaad Road in Knoxville. The teen, later identified as Aniyah Thompson, was fired from McAlister’s on November 23, according to the family’s attorney. Thompson is the sister of Anthony Thompson Jr., who was killed by a police officer at Austin-East High School.

Lundy issued an open letter on November 30, inviting people who wanted to “speak on this issue or any other issue” to attend the county commission’s meeting on December 19. Thompson attended that meeting, sharing her own statement of what happened.

“I’ll leave you with this. Number one if I was anything other than a brown girl would this have happened? Two, was I targeted because of who my brother is? And number three, where is the accountability for those who choose to spread misinformation about me when I was only doing my job? When will they be held accountable?” Thompson said.

The next meeting of the Knox County Commission is planned for January 17 at 5 p.m. in the Large Assembly Room of the City-County Building. All meetings of the commission are open to the public.