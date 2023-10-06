CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Along the corner of Tazewell Pike and Emory Road in Corryton, dozens were lined up to pay their respects to a fallen hero.

A sense of solemness came over the intersection as the hearse carrying Officer Tucker Blakely passed by heading to the Clear Springs Baptist Church.

“I just feel that law enforcement these days does not get the support they deserve. They live their lives on the line every single day,” Loraine said as she and her husband Michael watched the procession. “To lose a life as tragically as we did, I just wanted to be out here to show my love and support for the community.”

For Loraine and Michael, this fallen officer hits close to home.

“His son also plays tee ball with our grandson so it’s kind of close, kind of close to use,” Michael said.

Among those paying their respects were firefighters from Rural Metro and KFD as they raised an American flag above the procession route.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to be able to come out here and show our respects for the fallen officer and his family as well as the officers and their families as they pass by,” Lieutenant Billy Winship of Rural Metro Fire said.

When Rural Metro got the call saying they were hanging the flag, they wanted to make sure everything was done the right way.

“We wanted to do it correctly. We want to do it the right way and take out all the stops for the family as well. I feel very honored to be out here to do the best that I can and my crew can, to raise the flag and make it look the best for the family,” Winship said.

On Friday, flags at all state offices were being flown at half-staff until sunset to remember Blakely.