KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville-Knox County Homeless Coalition hosted its annual memorial service tonight to honor lives lost and push for change.

According to the Coalition, 169 people died in Knox County while fighting homelessness this year, nearly double of 2022’s total of 90. Memorial service coordinator Dr. Bruce Spangler said that he is using this platform to spur necessary change.

“The experience of homelessness is an unnecessary experience and I believe that we will not end homelessness until we have solutions,” Dr. Spangler said. “People do not choose to be homeless. It is about the shortage of housing and available resources to make sure that everybody has a safe place to be.”

According to data from the Knox Homeless Management Information system, 36 percent of people in the area are without a roof because of a shortage of affordable housing. Instead of blaming those that are without a home, Dr. Spangler wants to focus on the bigger issue as homelessness in the area continues to increase.

“We know that homelessness across the country went up at least 12 percent. For families with children, it went up 15 percent,” Dr. Spangler said. “So tonight, when we have 160 names, that’s almost 50 to 60 more than we’ve ever had before.”

His hopes are that solutions will come sooner rather than later.

“This is a community issue. It’s not about a provider. It’s not about the VMC or the shelter,” Dr. Spangler said. “It is a community issue and once we come together as a community, that makes a difference. The other difference is to, as I said before, not to blame the victim.”

As he and those in attendance mourned and capped off the service with a singing of “Silent Night,” Dr. Spangler is hopeful that the community will step up and realize that these are real people, not just statistics.

“Some of them I know, and so it hits hard. The other thing is, every name there is a story, and it’s somebody’s son or daughter, father, mother, grandparent,” Dr. Spangler said. “And so, it’s all of us.”