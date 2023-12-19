KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A beloved Knoxville gas station attendant passed away earlier this week.

Penny Perry had worked for Casey’s on Western Avenue in Mechanicsville for 32 years. She passed away Thursday, December 14, after a battle with lung cancer and M.S.

Her coworkers and friends gathered at the gas station on Tuesday as a presession and stopped by the store to honor her as they went from the funeral home to her final resting place.

“She was just always welcome, always willing to teach, always willing to do those things that people weren’t willing to do and we all just loved Penny from deep down in our hearts,” said Tavon Baptise, a coworker and friend.

He went on to say, “She will never be forgotten, not just by us but by the community. Everybody will always remember Penny.”

Donna Western said Perry was more than just a coworker. She was a friend.

“I’ve worked for Pilot and Casey’s for 26 years,” Western said. “I’ve known Penny about 30 years or longer.”

Perry impacted many lives while working at the gas station.

Casey’s customer, Nathaniel Nolley said, “I just met her when I came into the store to buy stuff. I talked with her. She’s a very, very, very friendly lady.”

Perry battled M.S. for several years and lung cancer since April 2022. Her friends supported her throughout her entire journey.

Western said, “She’s had M.S. for like 18 years and we went to the walk every year that they had it for a while now just to walk for her.”

Western added that no matter what she was going through, Perry always made everyone around her feel special.

“To know Penny is to love Penny,” she said. “She was always friendly and always greeted everybody and she always did her part in working and she fought her battle.”

At the corner of Western Avenue and Middlebrook Pike in Mechanicsville where Casey’s gas station is, dozens said goodbye to their friend one last time as her husband drove by.

“Today we’re all gathered here to commemorate our coworker Penny who passed away Thursday night after a long battle with cancer that has been about a year and a half now, and we’re all just wearing blue and we have on our ribbons because blue was her favorite color and the ribbon is for her as well,” said Baptise.

Perry was 57 years old. She is survived by her husband and two children.