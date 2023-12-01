KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The West High School community showed their support for the football players as they headed to Chattanooga for the state title game Friday.

The team is competing for their second consecutive state championship, and students, teachers and family gathered for their send off.

Joann Scott’s son is a senior and she expressed how proud all of the parents are this season.

“I mean it’s been such a blessing and for them to end on this note, there’s nothing better,” she said.

Marsha Dance’s son is the quarterback for the team, and also a senior. She said the game is bittersweet.

“There’s a sadness, but how can you be sad when this is the greatest experience. The families at this school, I mean West is the best school for us, and it’s been great for our families and they’re the winningest senior class at West so they’ve had a great career and we’re just super proud of them,” she said.

Fans lined the field as the team took their final walk of the season in their home stadium. West High Principal Ashley Speas said they’ve seen support from the entire community.

“All the teachers have written letters, when you go down Sutherland and Kingston Pike everybody’s got our West signs out there and our name on the marquee. So it’s just been a big community support on getting us back to Chattanooga,” she said.

The community is behind them win or lose, but the confidence in them hasn’t waivered. Athletic Director Paul Romero said he thinks the team can pull out the win.

“It just seems like this season we’ve gotten better week to week, and it sounds funny to say but I don’t think they’ve played their best game yet, hopefully, we’ll do that in Chattanooga,” he said.

For some of the players, the game has been a long time coming.

“Our boys have been playing together since Lakeshore Park flag football. So we have done this football thing, as football moms for a long time, they really are friends that are like brothers,” Dance said.