KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More than 300 units at Lovell Crossing Apartments had to be cleared after the storm on Monday, according to the Knox County mayor office.

The National Weather Service assessed damage from the storm. WATE got a chance to see the aftermath of downed powerlines, fallen trees and other debris in the area.

In the neighborhoods along Yarnell Road in West Knox County, there were trees and branches everywhere. The residents were trying to cope with being displaced.

“We weren’t planning on leaving, then the Fire Department came along and said you have to vacate, grab your stuff and go,” Lovell Crossing Apartments resident Tommy Colwell said. “I have a lot of medicine that I have to take weekly, and my wife has cancer and her Cancer Medication is in the apartment. That’s why we’re here to get that stuff out and just praying to God that he keeps everyone safe.”

The NWS observed the damage and determined the path and strength of the tornado that went through the county.

What kept the hope and optimism alive was seeing friends, family and other community members lending a helping hand to those that need it.

“It means everything that family friends, family, coworkers, the community have just banded together to help everyone in their time of need, not just my family,” Kristin Majni said.

Majni told WATE her parents’ home on Yarnell Road was severely damaged by the storm.

“My work said, ‘Don’t even think about anything. We got it.’ They brought us lunch today that way everyone here helping could be nourished and get back to work quite frankly,” she said.

Crews surveyed the damage in the storm on Tuesday at 2:17 p.m. The NWS assessment found that the damage to the Lovell Crossing Apartments was caused by an EF2 tornado with a damage path width of 200 yards.

A majority of the damage associated with Monday’s storm has been attributed to 60-80 mph straight line winds.