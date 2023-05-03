KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The founder of a Knoxville nonprofit now has a brand new roof thanks to the community’s help.

Cheryl Sutton founded the Knox County Red Book of Resources, a Facebook group to help people find resources in our community when they are in need. She is usually on the helping end of things but when a leak in her roof kept growing and causing mold to spread, she needed some help.

The Red Book Group stepped up, starting a GoFundMe page to buy Sutton a new roof.

This was just the start of the generosity.

Following WATE’s story about Sutton, the American Roofing Company of Knoxville decided to help. The company installed a brand-new roof for free.

“The Knoxville community has done us great and she was in need and you know a lot of people don’t have insurance and when they don’t it’s always good to give back to people who give to us,” said Ethan Kirby with the American Roofing Company.

Cheryl Sutton hugs Ethan Kirby as American Roofing Company replaces her roof. (WATE)

“If it weren’t for you guys I wouldn’t be able to stay in my home. I’m really blessed and grateful and I owe y’all a great debt of gratitude that I can’t repay but I hope I can repay it to the community by keeping up my Red Book of resources and helping other people that are in need find the services that they need,” said Sutton.

Sutton told WATE she plans to use the funds raised by the Red Book Group through GoFundMe to buy de-humidifiers and hopefully deal with the mold issue inside her home.