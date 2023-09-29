KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A complaint against a Knox County Commissioner has now been turned over to the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office for investigation.

The complaint accuses Kyle Ward and two others of a quit-claim deed that gave Ward ownership of two $50,000 lots of land for just $10. It also accuses Ward and the developer who gave him that land of paying another commissioner, Garrett Holt, to vote in favor of a zoning change on that property.

The ethics committee dropped this complaint after receiving a signed contract that showed Ward agreed to pay $40,000 for each plot of land. However, the person who filed the complaint claims that the contract was only written up after a complaint was filed. This prompted the Ethics Chair Michael Covington to turn the information over to the state comptroller’s office to formally investigate.

WATE has reached out to Ward for comment. So far, no response has been received.