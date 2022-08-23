KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After seeing the condition of a Knoxville cemetery, some are speaking out about the lack of upkeep and are hoping for some answers. A woman who visits the cemetery regularly from Chattanooga, Lynne Clapp Draughon, said she’s had enough after her most recent visit.

“I’ve been dealing with this since 2017. Lately though, it has gotten progressively worse,” she said.



Draughon has had family members laid to rest at the Woodlawn Cemetery for years.



“My whole family is there. My mother, my daddy, my grandparents on both sides, my great grandmother,” she said.

Draughon goes to the Woodland Cemetery on monthly basis, and as the need for maintenance has increased, she’s even taken the matter into her own hands.



“I always have to weed-eat, usually rake because if they do mow it, there’s usually just clumps of grass everywhere,” she said. “I have called and complained, a lot of my friends, my family, we’ve called and complained.”



The president of the Woodlawn Cemetery, Steve Lyle, said he is aware of the issue and provided WATE 6 On Your Side with this statement:

“Myself and my staff are very conscientious about the cemetery, we take great pride in it. It has just been a perfect storm between the sickness of some employees, not having enough people to work, and the machines for maintaining the cemetery breaking down. It has all gotten us behind but we are doing everything in our effort to get caught back up and back to the way people would expect it to be.”



For Draughon and others in the area, they are hoping a change comes soon.

“I’ve just never seen anything like it. This is our beloved cemetery where all our loved ones are buried, and it shouldn’t be this way,” Draughon said.

Lyle stated their main mower has been fixed and they have been working since Friday to get the cemetery back to what it once was.