KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Hip Hop stars Nelly and Ashanti are coming to Knoxville in 2024, according to a post made by Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center.

The arena announced on Facebook Friday morning, that Spin The Block featuring Nelly, Ashanti, and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will be performing in Knoxville on Saturday, April 27 at 6:30 p.m.

General ticket sales are scheduled to start on Friday, January 19 at 10 a.m., according to Ticketmaster. The website said there are also presales scheduled for January 17 and 18.

While neither star seems to have openly shared the meaning behind “Spin The Block,” it seems that it may be in relation to the couple getting back together last year. Multiple online sources said the term commonly refers to a person getting back together with an ex or former romantic interest.

Rapper Nelly, left, and Ashanti pose backstage at the BET Awards on Tuesday June 24, 2008 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok)

Nelly, left, and Ashanti arrive at the 2007 pre-BET Awards dinner and party in Los Angeles on Monday, June 25, 2007. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

Rapper Nelly, left, and singer Ashanti pose together at the BET Awards ’08 Pre-Party in Los Angeles, Monday, June 23, 2008. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

AP photos show the couple strolling red carpets together in the 2000s. According to People, the couple got back together in 2023 after a 10-year breakup.