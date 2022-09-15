KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Corryton man has been charged with attempted murder after police say he threatened to kill two women and fired a handgun multiple times.

James Woodrow Miller, 48, faces charges of attempted first-degree murder and domestic assault, according to court documents.

Officers responded to a reported domestic incident in 4500 block of Fulton St. around 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept 12. Police say a woman told them that Miller was angry when she left the residence to let him calm down. When she returned, another woman met her at the end of the driveway and warned her not to go inside, saying the he was breaking items inside the home.

The woman told police she entered the home and pointed a handgun at her. Police said he threatened to, “kill her and everyone in the house” if she called the police.

At this point, police say that she ran out of the house and heard Miller fire the first shot. She turned to the left and kept running toward the driveway. Miller reportedly chased her and fired three more rounds, according to police. Police said she was able to get into her car and speed off unharmed.

The second victim told police she was sleeping on the couch inside when she was awoken by Miller throwing items off the banister and yelling. She said Miller had been violent in the past and was afraid for her safety. The report states she snuck out the front door before running to the end of the driveway where she alerted the woman returning to the residence.

Officers recovered three spent shell casings from the direction that the woman stated she was running in, although a fourth shell was never located. Officers were unable to find where the bullets hit after they were fired. Forensics officers inspected the scene and collected evidence.

A police report states that Miller fled the residence before officers arrived. He was booked into jail the following day on a bond totaling $210,000.