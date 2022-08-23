KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was arrested after Knox County officers saw him kick and threaten a dog Monday, according to an arrest report.

Officers responded to a home on Angel Place Lane after receiving multiple reports of animal abuse. Officers said they saw Chad Allen, 31, in the garage standing over a small, white dog. According to an arrest report, the dog appeared to be growling at him in defense.

In the report, officers said they saw Allen kick the dog and grab an impact drill. Allen reportedly acted as if he was going to use the drill against the dog.

This caused the dog to appear to be in fear that it was going to be injured, according to officers.

The officers discovered Allen had two outstanding warrants for theft. He was taken into custody and sent to the Rodger D. Wilson Detention Facility.

Officers observed dried blood on the back of the dog’s leg and a superficial laceration on his right back leg, along with a red rash under its mouth on its muzzle. They also found a knot on top of the dog’s head.

Beyond those injuries, officers said the dog did not need immediate medical attention. The dog was left at the house with “a responsible party,” according to the report.

Allen was charged with cruelty to animals following an incident.