KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — At the Knox County Commission meeting on Monday, commissioners discussed a potential grant to aid with storm recovery from August’s EF2 tornado in West Knox County.

The proposed grant will come through the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, or TEMA, and would provide up to $1 million in reimbursements for local governments and utilities for their expenditures as a result of the storm.

“That’s actually going to be able to help them, which I hope in the long run will keep our rates down for our constituents in district three as far as LCUB goes,” County Commissioner Gina Oster said. “So, I was glad to be able to see that. You know it was a hard hit.”

One of the hardest hit areas was Lovell Crossing just west of Pellissippi Parkway.

“We had a lot of people displaced in apartments, we had homes that people can’t go back into for eight or nine months until they get rebuilt,” Oster said. “And so it was quite stressful, it was very devastating.”

The grant will not pay for damages to private property, however. The Knoxville Utilities Board reported 81 broken utility poles and 66 damaged substations as a result of the tornado. Those poles alone can cost anywhere from $3,000 to $25,000 each to repair or replace.

Oster said that she feels deeply for those who were affected by the storm.

“That was kind of hard to see and of course anybody that lost anything,” Oster said. “Luckily we didn’t lose any lives, praise the lord.”

Commission has not yet voted on the proposal. Oster said that it is expected to take a couple of months to go into effect if approved.

“The county pulled together which was wonderful and I’m glad to see the utilities can be reimbursed in that and kind of move forward,” Oster said.