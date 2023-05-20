KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A former UT cheerleader and Knoxville cheer coach was arrested on charges which include solicitation of a minor and statutory rape according to Knox County court documents.

A lawsuit filed in September of 2022 against Varsity Brands, Premier Athletics, as well as others, named Dominick Frizzell, 22, as a coach and athlete at Premier Athletics, and alleges that he was allowed to emotionally, physically, and sexually exploit and abuse young athletes. On Saturday morning, Frizzell was booked into the Knox County Jail with a bond set at $100,000, according to court documents.

According to the court documents, Frizzell was charged with solicitation of a minor, sexual activity involving a minor, especially aggravated exploitation of a minor, and statutory rape.

The Knox County Court did not have a narrative listed explaining when Frizzell was arrested or any details of the charges as of 1:30 p.m.

WATE reached out to Attorney Don Bosch with the Bosch Law Firm, who represents Frizzell. He said they just learned of the charges late yesterday. Bosch added that he has no further comments at this time.

It is not known if the charges are in connection with the September lawsuit, however, that lawsuit lists two alleged victims, one of whom was 14 years old at the time of the alleged abuse. According to the lawsuit, the victims alleges Frizzell solicited them for sex and sent them sexually explicit photos and videos.