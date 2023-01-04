KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews are currently working on a fire in an abandoned house Wednesday night, according to Public Information Officer for Rural Metro Fire – Knox County Larry Wilder.

Wilder said dispatch received a call around 9:30 p.m. about a house fire in Powell on Conner Road off of E. Emory Road. Rural Metro arrived at the scene to find a house burning. There was no one inside.

Conner Road is currently closed while crews work to extinguish the fire. Wilder said Rural Metro is also working to keep some exposure from spreading.

Rural Metro asks the public to please be cautious when driving near Conner Road.

