KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews are on the scene of a chemical spill in North Knox County, according to the Rural Metro Fire.

Rural Metro posted on Twitter about a chemical spill at Dry Gap Pike and Dante Road. They believe the spill is about one gallon of an acid liquid.

Rural Metro and Haz Mat crews are working to identify and neutralize the liquid before opening the roads.

No evacuations are expected in the area, Rural Metro tweeted.