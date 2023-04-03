KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews have rescued a woman on some rocks near the Tennessee River, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

Knoxville Fire Department responded after a caller said that a person was on the rocks behind the 303 Flats on Blount Avenue. The caller claimed to have heard a female’s voice calling for “help.”

KFD technical team located a female approximately 75 feet down a rocky embankment and 30 feet from the Tennessee River shore.

According to KFD Asst. Chief Mark Wilbanks, there were working on getting the woman down into the Tennessee River.

“This operation took about 1:10 to complete,” Wilbanks said. “The patient was lowered to the shoreline and transferred to AMR at the City Docks by KFD Boat1.”

The woman has been taken to a local hospital.

“I’m not sure of the extent of her injuries at this time,” according to Wilbanks