KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person has been ejected from a car that flipped several times Tuesday in North Knox County, Rural Metro Fire spokesperson Jeff Bagwell.

Rural Metro Fire responded to the scene of a ‘serious car accident’ on Hill Road near Griffith Road in the Halls community around 9 p.m., according to the fire department. Crews found the person in the street and quickly began treatment.

The victim was taken to the trauma center.

There were two other people in the vehicle who received minor injuries. All of the occupants were believed to be minors, according to Rural Metro Fire.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.