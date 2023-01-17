KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person died and multiple people involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon suffered severe injuries, according to Knoxville Police Department.

The people were taken to a hospital. However, two others reportedly ran from the scene.

Debris is left on the street of E. Magnolia Avenue near Milligan Street on Jan. 17. (Courtesy of Knoxville Police Department)

Crews are on the scene of a crash on E. Magnolia Avenue that caused severe injuries to the people involved. (Courtesy of Knoxville Police Department)

A damaged car is shown after a crash on E. Magnolia Avenue near Milligan Street, Jan. 17. (Courtesy of Knoxville Police Department)

Knoxville police say three cars were involved in a crash on the 2800 block of E. Magnolia Avenue near Milligan Street. One car crashed into an occupied residence, according to Knoxville police.

There were no reports of injuries from people inside the residence.

Knoxville Fire Department reported it as a ‘significant motor vehicle accident.’

Knoxville Fire is telling the public to avoid the area. Crash Reconstruction personnel are on the scene.

