A basement fire at a home on Plymouth Road has been damaged on Monday, March 13. (Courtesy of Knoxville Fire Department)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Fire Department crews battled two back-to-back house fires in East Knoxville on Monday. Dispatch received a call about a fire at a home on Plymouth Road and then another on Skyline Drive.

Knoxville Fire responded to a basement fire on the 4700 block of Plymouth Road around 6:59 p.m. The caller told dispatch that her medicine was still inside and she going to attempt to get it.

Knoxville Fire Department responds to a house fire on Plymouth Road on Monday, March 13. (Courtesy of Knoxville Fire Department)

Knoxville Fire Department Asst. Chief Mark Wilbanks said the crews saw light smoke coming from the home. Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly, he added.

Wilbanks said the fire has been caused by unattended cooking equipment.

“Unattended cooking equipment is the leading cause of residential fires in the United States,” he said.

Three people lived in the home and there were no reported injuries. The basement sustained moderate damage.

Crews were conducting an overhaul on Plymouth Road when crews had to respond to another house fire on the 4300 block of Skyline Drive.

Wilbanks said units from the Plymouth area were able to go to Skyline. The first unit was able to get to the home and extinguish the fire as the rest of the crews arrived.

According to Wilbanks, the fire was caused by a propane gas tank being used inside the home for heating purposes.

Crews found the gas propane in the home on Skyline Drive that caused the fire on Monday, March 13. (Courtesy of Knoxville Fire Department)

A room at a home on Skyline Drive has been damaged on Monday, March 13. (Courtesy of Knoxville Fire Department)

“This is an extremely dangerous action. Not only can this cause a fire, the CO emitted from the burn can cause carbon monoxide poisoning,” he said.

One person lived in the home and there were no reported injuries.

The American Red Cross is assisting all of the residents at both homes.