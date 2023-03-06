KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Rural Metro Fire, Knox County crews responded to the scene of a working house fire early Monday in the Halls community. Firefighters initially saw the fire coming from the attic upon arrival.

According to Rural Metro, the house fire was located in the 8700 block of Stanley Road. The agency tweeted about its response to the scene around 5:24 a.m. Later, spokesperson Jeff Bagwell shared the following information:

At around 5 a.m. Monday, Rural Metro Fire responded to a reported house fire in the 8700 block of Stanley Road in Halls. When crews arrived they discovered smoke coming from the eaves with an active fire in the attic. They were able to quickly knock down the fire, minimizing the damage.

“All occupants and pets were safe outside when crews arrived,” Bagwell’s email stated. “Occupants stated she went to turn on a light, heard clicking and when she investigated further observed smoke in the attic. No working smoke detectors were observed in the home.”

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with additional information.