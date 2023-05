Rural Metro Fire crews work house fire in the 2800 block of Mynatt Road in Halls on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (Photo: WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews with Rural Metro Fire, Knox County were at the scene of a house fire early Tuesday.

The house fire was reported in the 2800 block of Mynatt Road in Halls. Rural Metro in a social media post around 6:26 a.m. asked that people avoid the area.

Rural Metro Fire crews work house fire in the 2800 block of Mynatt Road in Halls on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (Photo: WATE)

Rural Metro Fire crews work house fire in the 2800 block of Mynatt Road in Halls on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (Photo: WATE)

Rural Metro Fire crews work house fire in the 2800 block of Mynatt Road in Halls on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (Photo: WATE)

Rural Metro Fire crews work house fire in the 2800 block of Mynatt Road in Halls on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (Photo: WATE)

Rural Metro Fire crews work house fire in the 2800 block of Mynatt Road in Halls on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (Photo: WATE)



No further details were yet available.