KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department worked a house fire in East Knoxville Thursday morning. Officials believe the house was abandoned and unoccupied.

The agency tweeted about the scene Thursday around 9:24 a.m. The E-911 call reporting the house fire came in at 9:16 a.m. Upon arrival, KFD firefighters saw smoke coming from the front of the structure and “quickly went to work,” according to KFD Asst. Chief Mark Wilbanks.

Crews got the fire under control by 9:35 a.m. There were no utilities to the house at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

The Knoxville Fire Department Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit is on the scene working to determine a cause.