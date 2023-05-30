KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews were at the scene of an East Knox County house fire where some pets were saved on Tuesday, according to Rural Metro Fire spokesperson Jeff Bagwell.

Rural Metro Fire responded around 9:40 p.m. to a residence on the 8100 block of Clays Corner Way. When crews arrived there was heavy fire coming from the front of the house.

The resident was already outside when firefighters got to the scene, according to Bagwell. All of the cats and kittens were rescued during the fire.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames and minimize the damage throughout the rest of the home, Bagwell said. However, the home did suffer smoke damage.

The Red Cross is assisting the resident.