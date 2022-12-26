KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in West Knox County Monday night, according to the Rural Metro Fire – Knox County.

Two people were found outside of the home. They were soon taken to the hospital for evaluation of non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

Rural Metro responded to a home on the 7300 block of Dogwood Drive around 9 p.m. When they arrived the house was “engulfed in flames.”

Crews attempted to get to the house fire during the poor road conditions after light snow came through East Tennessee. Rural Metro crews said they obtained a water source in the freezing temperatures but snowy conditions added additional problems.

“Our crews performed as well as they could face with all the weather issues of the evening,” Rural Metro Fire – Knox County spokesperson Jeff Bagwell. “Please stay off the roads until the temperatures warm up.”

Crews are still on the scene.

“Freezing conditions will be an issue going forward for the roads in the area as well as for our firefighters,” Bagwell said.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation.

Editor’s Note: We’re working to get more information on the fire.