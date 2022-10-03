KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Cumberland Heights has opened another outpatient recovery center as they work to expand their services for people in East Tennessee struggling with substance use disorder.

A ribbon cutting was held on Oct. 3 for the Knoxville-Papermill Outpatient Recovery Center.

Ribbon cutting at Knoxville-Papermill Outpatient Recovery Center. (WATE)

“Substance use disorder doesn’t impact one demographic, nor does it impact one area. It doesn’t just happen to people living in big cities. It impacts those living in suburban, urban, and rural communities, and it’s our job to ensure more communities have access to care,” CEO Jay Crosson said.

As overdose deaths continue to increase, Cumberland Heights hopes they can help fill the need for quality alcohol and drug addiction treatment options continues to grow. Their Outpatient Recovery Program is for those ages 18 and above, who may be in the early stages of dependency or are experiencing problems with alcohol or drug use. It allows patients to work the program on their own schedules.

Their treatment practices include individual counseling, experiential learning groups, family education groups and group counseling. These sessions are offered in a traditional, face-to-face setting or through TeleHealth services.

“Here at this facility, we’re providing outpatient treatment which is three hours of group counseling every day and individual counseling as needed for addiction recovery. We also site in Farragut that’s still doing TeleHealth services that should be opening to the public by the end of this year,” said Randal Lea, chief community recovery officer at Cumberland Heights.

To learn more about the center, click here. Cumberland Heights operates 15 outpatient centers across Tennessee.