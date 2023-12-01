KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An Oak Ridge man and alleged gang member was convicted of aggravated burglary and vandalism on Friday, according to the Knox County District Attorney’s office. DA Charme Allen said the man was caught in the act because of the “quick thinking of a concerned citizen.”

The DA’s office released a statement on Friday, which said Kevin Ray Newman, 38, was convicted of aggravated burglary and vandalism. His sentencing was scheduled for January 11, and he is facing 15 to 21 years in the Tennessee Department of Correction.

During the four-day trial, prosecutors told the jury that on April 11, 2020, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary at a residence on Burchfield Drive. While at the scene, an officer found the rear door open and approximately $8,600 worth of items missing.

A general sessions docket written by the officer says a man who lives next door saw Newman carrying a box near the rear of his neighbor’s garage, and when Newman saw him, he set the box down and started walking toward the road before getting into. The docket said the neighbor, thinking what he saw was odd, followed the vehicle Newman had gotten near the victim’s home to Anderson County and contacted police.

The DA’s office said the Oak Ridge Police Department located Newman and took him into custody.

“Because of the quick thinking of a concerned citizen, this repeat offender was caught in

the act,” said DA Allen.

According to the DA’s office, Newman has been identified as a member of the Vice Lord’s criminal gang and has 19 prior felony convictions from Chetham, Davidson and Robertson counties.