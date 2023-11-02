KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A West Knox area restaurant that served macaroni and cheese, burgers and barbecue dishes has closed its doors for family dining. Daddy Mac’s Down Home Dive debuted at the location along Campbell Lakes Drive in June 2021.

Now, the property is slated to be open for private, special events according to Daddy Mac’s social media post shared on Thursday, Nov. 2.

“We have made the difficult decision to close Daddy Mac’s Down Home Dive,” the post stated. “We served our last Burnt Ends Mac & Cheese and Bar-B-Cu-Terie Boards on Wednesday, November 1st. As we reimagine the future for this location, the property will continue to remain open for private special events…. our mission has always been to seek ways to best serve our community, leading us to make this decision to evaluate new opportunities for this space.”

Staff at the restaurant were given the opportunity to seek employment within the management company while they prepared for the next chapter of the building.

“We are proud to call Farragut home and appreciate your support as we cook up what’s next,” the post concluded.

According to the restaurant’s website, Daddy Mac’s was inspired by owner Dave McFarland’s grandparents.