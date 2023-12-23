KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A deadly shooting at a home on E. Oldham Avenue is under investigation.

Around 6 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the house in the 400 block of E. Oldman Avenue for a report of a shooting with a victim. The officer found a man who had been shot at least once. The victim was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

According to police, “all involved parties are accounted for” and the shooting remains under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.

Detectives with KPD’s Homicide Unit are handling the investigation.