POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — State authorities are investigating a workplace fatality that occurred in Knox County on Tuesday.

The Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) received a report of a workplace fatality at a construction site in the Mockingbird Meadows Drive area off of Emory Road in Powell.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released. A state investigator is at the site to determine the circumstances of the worker’s death.

A TOSHA fatality investigation can take between eight and 10 weeks to complete while the investigator surveys the location, reviews company records, and conducts interviews with management and employees.