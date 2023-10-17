KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man reported missing earlier this week.

Taylor Boyle last spoke to his family on Sunday, October 15 around 10 a.m. A sheriff’s office spokesperson said that he was possibly in the Halls area. He is described as standing 5’10 and weighing approximately 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black-and-white flannel. Investigators shared an image of Boyle and the blue Harley Davidson he was riding.

Anyone who may have information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Ballard with the Knox County Sheriff’s Major Crime Unit at 865-215-2243.