POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man last seen in Powell.

Derek Tucker Smith, 34, was last seen in August 2022 in Powell. He was last seen driving his Silver Dodge Caravan with the license plate tag 226BFFH.

According to the sheriff’s office, Smith had just visited Kentucky prior to going missing.

He has brown hair and eyes, weighs about 165 lbs and is 5’8″ tall.

If you come in contact with Smith or spot his vehicle, you’re asked to contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 865-215-2243.

Editors Note: The story has been updated to reflect the most up-to-date license plate tag.