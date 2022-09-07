KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to reunite an 87-year-old class ring with the family of its owner.

The ring is a small women’s class ring from the 1935 graduating class at Knoxville High School. The ring is believed to have been stolen between December 2017 and March 2018. KCSO asks anyone who was the victim of a burglary inside the city limits or outside the city limits during that time to call 865-215-2243.

KCSO posted on Facebook about the ring, asking for help in finding its rightful owner. “KCSO needs your help trying to get a piece of property back to its family. There is no doubt this ring means a lot to someone,” wrote KCSO.

“We truly appreciate any help locating the owner of this beautiful ring!” wrote the sheriff’s office.

In 2021, the Clinton Police Department helped return a set of class rings that were stolen nearly 40 years ago to their rightful owners. However, CPD is continuing the search for the owner of a third ring.