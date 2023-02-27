KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knox County deputy is being honored after the sheriff’s office said he pulled an injured man from the Tennessee River on Saturday.

Around 2:40 a.m., Knox County Detective Marcus Parton told 911 dispatch that there was an unknown man yelling for help near the bridge on Gay Street.

KCSO said Parton descended down a steep incline between the Gay Street and Henley Street bridges to reach the man in the water near the rocky shoreline and pull him from the riverbank.

According to Knox County Sheriff’s Office, the man jumped from the bridge. KCSO said the man was hypothermic and in shock. He also had serious injuries from the fall.

“Det. Parton immediately began to render aid, cutting the soaked clothing from the victim, while assessing the victim’s injuries and reassuring the victim he would be okay. Det. Parton continually relayed the information to responding units while evaluating and assessing alternate routes to access his location. Det. Parton continuously gave clear, calm, and pertinent updates regarding the victim’s injuries, location, and accessibility allowing Knoxville Fire Department to access the victim by boat and transport him to an awaiting ambulance,” KCSO said on Facebook.

Sergeants Wesley Kitts and Shane May also arrived to assist with the injured victim.

“Due to the time of this occurrence, there was little to no traffic in the area. If not for the quick and calm actions of Det. Parton, the fate of the victim would have been much more serious, if not fatal,” KCSO added.