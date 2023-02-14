KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — What started as a welfare visit north of Halls on Saturday, ended with a deputy carrying a woman from a burning house according to a Knox County Sheriff’s Office report.

Around 12:45 p.m., the deputy was dispatched to the 5400 block of Wolfenbarger Road, according to the incident report. KCSO shared on social media that Deputy Jacob Martin responded to the call to check on a woman at the request of her daughter. When he arrived, Martin spoke with a 77-year-old woman and noticed that there was smoke coming from the roof of the home, according to the narrative.

Deputy Jacob Martin. (Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

The report states that Martin then went inside and found the home was full of smoke and there were large flames coming from a back bedroom of the house. He then found the woman in the kitchen of the home “in mental distress” KCSO said. Martin then carried the woman out of the home, which was filled with smoke that made it impossible to see, the incident report states.

“Without hesitation, Deputy Jacob Martin was able to carry the woman out of the house and comfort her until an ambulance arrived to give her medical care. Sheriff Tom Spangler and Chief Deputy Bernie Lyon are so grateful for Deputy Martin’s swift actions that undoubtedly saved the woman’s life,” KCSO said.

The incident report states that the woman was taken to Park West Hospital for evaluation.

Just after 2 p.m. Saturday, Rural Metro shared on Twitter that firefighters were working on a housefire in the area. The fire department said that it received the call about the house fire around 1:15 p.m. When they arrived, firefighters found heavy fire coming from the left side of the home through a window and smoke coming from the eaves of the house.

Just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Rural Metro said the fire was out. The home had considerable damage according to Rural Metro.