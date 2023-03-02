KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Refugee and immigrant artists that now call Knoxville home have come together to create an exhibition focusing on balance.

“Converge: Coming Together, Embracing Balance” opens on Friday, March 3 at Dogwood Arts. Inclusion & Community Outreach Coordinator Jalynn Baker curated the exhibition.

Baker said she is passionate about sharing unheard voices and promoting equity in the community. In total, there are 25 artists who participated in making the multimedia exhibition.

“The exhibition aims to reveal the beauty of community when many people and cultures come together,” according to the news release. “The choice of media in the selected artworks varies as much as the artists’ individual stories, experiences and cultures. Standing side by side, embracing all that life brings, we are weaving a new tapestry together.”

Finding the artists was a community-wide effort between Dogwood Arts, Bridge Refugee Services, Centro Hispano, Fulton High School AP Studio Art and Advanced Art classes, HoLa Hora Latina, KIN (Knoxville Internationals Network), Open Arts Knoxville and The Maker City.

Ghost by Cruz Enrique. (Photo via Dogwood Arts)

Beanie Baby, Baby Bear by SK Yi. (Photo via Dogwood Arts)

El angel de la abundancia by Saldivar Hector. (Photo via Dogwood Arts)

(Photo via Dogwood Arts)

Marki Lukyniuk. (Photo via Dogwood Arts)

The artist included are Eugenia Almeida, Maria Elena Mendez Aquino, Reem Arnouk, Ilina Arsova, Kybreiana Barham, Jose and Pepe Calabres, Manuel Carreon, Enrique Cruz, Luiza Francisco, Maria Pedro Francisco, Marina Gulevich, Nidhi Jani, Estefania Jose, Markiian Lukyniuk, Mene Manresa, Eve Andres Martin, Hei Park, Dolores Francisco Pedro, Arely Recimos Ramirez, Héctor Saldivar, Antoine Seni, Ruchi Singh, R.E. Toledo, Rocio Valenzuela and SK Yi.

The exhibition opening will be from 5-8 p.m. on Friday. It is free to attend. Starting at 6 p.m. there will be live music including a violin performance by Marki Lukyniuk, a Ukrainian war refugee studying violin performance at UTK.

The exhibition will be open until April 14.