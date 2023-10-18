KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Are you looking to add some more native plants to your yard? Dogwood Arts’ Bazillion Blooms program is selling bare-root dogwood trees to keep Knoxville blooming.

Trees are $25 each (or $20 each when five or more are purchased). The disease-resistant trees come in either white or pink flowering varieties. Trees can also be donated to the Dogwood Trails to commemorate special events, honor loved ones, or celebrate friends and neighbors.

“The Bazillion Blooms initiative started to encourage tree planting along the 85+ miles of Dogwood Trails – but why stop there?” said Dogwood Arts Trails & Gardens Manager, Vicki Baumgartner. “We want the entire community – no matter where you live – to dig in and plant dogwoods in their yard to Keep Knoxville Blooming for years to come.”

Orders can be placed year-round, but trees are distributed in the fall for optimal planting time. Tree orders placed through November 16 can be picked up at the Dogwood Arts office on December 8 and 9. Orders can be made online at dogwoodarts.com/bazillionblooms or by calling Dogwood Arts at (865) 637-4561.

The program has added over 14,500 dogwood trees to East Tennessee’s landscape since its inception in 2009. Dogwood Arts said that the initiative has turned Knoxville into a springtime destination for visitors from around the region since the first Dogwood Trail was established in 1955.